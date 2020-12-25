Morgan Stanley Purchases 25,147 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 169,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 25,147 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $9,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 141.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,716,000 after purchasing an additional 442,272 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,751,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $414,105,000 after purchasing an additional 416,509 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 55.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,080,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,068,000 after purchasing an additional 387,701 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the second quarter worth about $8,904,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the second quarter worth about $7,242,000. 98.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Shares of REGI stock opened at $72.62 on Friday. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $80.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.57 and its 200 day moving average is $44.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.17.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $576.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.41 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on REGI. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.