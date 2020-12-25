Morgan Stanley Has $9.67 Million Stake in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 297,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,016 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Baozun were worth $9,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BZUN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Baozun by 65.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 17,882 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Baozun by 21.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Baozun by 67.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 39,665 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Baozun by 10.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Baozun by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of BZUN opened at $32.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.40 and its 200-day moving average is $38.25. Baozun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.35. Baozun had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 9.57%. Analysts predict that Baozun Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

