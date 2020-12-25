Morgan Stanley Acquires 31,810 Shares of Vanguard World Fund – Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard World Fund – Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 172,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,810 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vanguard World Fund – Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $8,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard World Fund – Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard World Fund – Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 57.1% during the third quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard World Fund – Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard World Fund – Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard World Fund – Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VSGX stock opened at $58.37 on Friday. Vanguard World Fund – Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $59.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.56.

