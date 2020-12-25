Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MNRO has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Monro from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Monro in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist dropped their price target on Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of Monro stock opened at $53.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.42 and a 200 day moving average of $49.24. Monro has a 12 month low of $37.09 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $288.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.58 million. Monro had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monro will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Monro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Monro by 190.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Monro during the third quarter worth $89,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Monro during the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Monro by 8.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

