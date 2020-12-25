Monolith Market Cap Reaches $10.36 Million (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 25th. Over the last seven days, Monolith has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar. Monolith has a total market capitalization of $10.36 million and $31,135.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monolith token can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, HitBTC and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00047363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005338 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.33 or 0.00324510 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00031361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00016561 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Monolith

TKN is a token. It was first traded on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,812,088 tokens. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz

Buying and Selling Monolith

Monolith can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

