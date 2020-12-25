MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Trading Down 11.8%

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) shares dropped 11.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.92 and last traded at $6.03. Approximately 6,525,431 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 2,590,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.

MGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered MoneyGram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.67.

The stock has a market cap of $432.93 million, a P/E ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.21.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $323.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in MoneyGram International by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in MoneyGram International by 484.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 11,983 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MoneyGram International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $491,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in MoneyGram International by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in MoneyGram International by 988.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,322,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after buying an additional 1,201,309 shares in the last quarter. 30.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MoneyGram International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

