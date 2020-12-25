MonetaryUnit 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $263.00 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 25th. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $759,535.69 and $263.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MonetaryUnit

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 209,598,813 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

