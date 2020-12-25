Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Increased to $178.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $157.00 to $178.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Moderna’s FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.44 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $84.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Moderna from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Moderna from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $124.84.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $123.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.17 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.37. Moderna has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $178.50.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 828.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 3,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $699,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,554,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,766,504. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 17,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $1,208,605.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,805.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 573,338 shares of company stock valued at $57,274,024 in the last ninety days. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Moderna by 26.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 4,059.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after buying an additional 53,379 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 45.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after buying an additional 34,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

