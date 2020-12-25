MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAC) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAC) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in MMA Capital were worth $3,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in MMA Capital by 29.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in MMA Capital by 30.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in MMA Capital by 4.0% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in MMA Capital by 20.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMAC stock opened at $24.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a current ratio of 10.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.71. MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $32.70.

MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.95 million for the quarter. MMA Capital had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 171.54%.

MMA Capital Profile

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc focuses on investments in debt associated with renewable energy infrastructure and real estate sectors. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc in January 2019. MMA Capital Holdings, Inc was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

