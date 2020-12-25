Mizuho Boosts Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Price Target to $81.00

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $47.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.10% from the stock’s current price.
NASDAQ:NKTX opened at $69.17 on Wednesday. Nkarta has a 12-month low of $22.46 and a 12-month high of $79.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.71.
Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts anticipate that Nkarta will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Nkarta
Nkarta, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.
