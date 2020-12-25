Mizuho Boosts Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Price Target to $81.00

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $47.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.10% from the stock’s current price.

NASDAQ:NKTX opened at $69.17 on Wednesday. Nkarta has a 12-month low of $22.46 and a 12-month high of $79.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.71.

Get Nkarta alerts:

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts anticipate that Nkarta will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nkarta during the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Nkarta during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nkarta during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nkarta during the 3rd quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Nkarta during the 3rd quarter worth $334,000. 15.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.