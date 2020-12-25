Mitchells & Butlers plc (MAB.L) (LON:MAB) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $180.24

Mitchells & Butlers plc (MAB.L) (LON:MAB)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $180.24 and traded as high as $240.76. Mitchells & Butlers plc (MAB.L) shares last traded at $238.50, with a volume of 542,062 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 224.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 180.52. The company has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.47.

Mitchells & Butlers plc (MAB.L) Company Profile (LON:MAB)

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates its pubs and restaurants under the Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Innkeeper's Lodge, Alex, and Ember Inns brands and formats.

