Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC Fund O Inc (MWY.L) (LON:MWY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $716.00

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC Fund O Inc (MWY.L) (LON:MWY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 716 ($9.35) and last traded at GBX 713.90 ($9.33), with a volume of 80721 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 706 ($9.22).

The firm has a market capitalization of £358.86 million and a P/E ratio of 5.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 695.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 657.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC Fund O Inc (MWY.L) Company Profile (LON:MWY)

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC is an investment trust company. The Company objective of the Company is to achieve capital and income growth by investing on a worldwide basis. The Company will not invest more than 15% of its gross assets in the United Kingdom-listed investment companies. The Company’s portfolio includes its investments in various sectors, such as emerging market consumer, online services (formerly mobile data and e-commerce), healthcare costs, low carbon world (formerly infrastructure and environment), retiree spending power, tourism, media content, scientific equipment, frontier investments and distribution.

