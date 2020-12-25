MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Down 28.3%

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) dropped 28.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.54 and last traded at $6.65. Approximately 56,056,355 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 362% from the average daily volume of 12,141,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.

MVIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of MicroVision from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.05. The company has a market cap of $958.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.55 and a beta of 3.29.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of MicroVision in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of MicroVision in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroVision in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroVision in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MicroVision in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

MicroVision, Inc develops scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions under the PicoP brand in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

