Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 86.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 851.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $128.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.12.

MCHP opened at $136.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.44 and its 200-day moving average is $112.11. The stock has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of 58.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.70. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $145.34.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.3685 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.38%.

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $366,426.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,373.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $65,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,829.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,206 shares of company stock worth $928,698. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.