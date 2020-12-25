MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.09.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MET shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MetLife from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 496,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,438,000 after purchasing an additional 18,750 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 908,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,752,000 after purchasing an additional 33,321 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 89,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 85,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 14,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MET traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.31. 1,580,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,511,374. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. MetLife has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MetLife will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

