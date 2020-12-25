Merculet Hits Market Capitalization of $1.73 Million (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 25th. In the last week, Merculet has traded 37.1% lower against the dollar. Merculet has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and $163,582.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Merculet token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinMex, Kucoin and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00133208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00021055 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $161.67 or 0.00669219 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.19 or 0.00162216 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $87.32 or 0.00361447 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00097835 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00061330 BTC.

Merculet Profile

Merculet’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,287,721,665 tokens. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io

Merculet Token Trading

Merculet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, Bilaxy, IDEX, OKEx, Hotbit and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

