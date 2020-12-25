Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes $165,000 Position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bain Capital Credit LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 35.9% during the second quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 11,822,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126,180 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 108.5% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,024,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,424 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 11,259.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,837,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,713 shares during the period. Starr International Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.8% in the third quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 750,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 13,589 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 33.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 584,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 146,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock opened at $12.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.84. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $20.29. The stock has a market cap of $803.15 million, a PE ratio of -30.34 and a beta of 1.63.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $46.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.21 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.93%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is presently 82.93%.

BCSF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Ewald acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $50,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,995 shares in the company, valued at $876,337.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Hawkins acquired 18,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

