Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 22,444 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 53.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,444 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 56.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,018,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,497 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter worth about $41,067,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter worth about $22,150,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,083,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,020,000 after purchasing an additional 53,674 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,933,000 after buying an additional 53,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.65 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.68. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.30.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APLE shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

