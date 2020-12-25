Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 14,581 Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 5.9% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 19,812,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $172,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,196 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 94.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,067,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,541 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 73.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,313,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,249 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.7% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,821,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,900,000 after purchasing an additional 34,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 17.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,318,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,528,000 after acquiring an additional 635,178 shares during the last quarter.

In other Sally Beauty news, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 4,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $44,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,826 shares in the company, valued at $351,359.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 11,350 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $124,169.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 457,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,005,826.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.29.

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $12.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $18.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.55.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 305.73%. The business had revenue of $957.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

