Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 236 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,809 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $996,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $718,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $276,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $324,000. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised Glacier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $45.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.04. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $47.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.84 and a 200 day moving average of $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $205.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.23 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 31.94%. Equities analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.