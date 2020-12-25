Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $209,000 Stock Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 431,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,237,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,586,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,643,000 after purchasing an additional 174,753 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,563,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 257,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 665,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,787,000 after purchasing an additional 384,729 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 6,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $180,899.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at $589,721.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $53,660.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,176 shares of company stock worth $29,932. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $26.01 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.89 and its 200 day moving average is $25.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $154.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.28 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.