Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 9,971 Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HTH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hilltop in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Hilltop by 52.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 721.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the third quarter worth $62,000. 53.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HTH shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Hilltop from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Hilltop stock opened at $27.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.20. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $28.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $604.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.15 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

