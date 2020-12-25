Melkior Resources Inc. (MKR.V) (CVE:MKR) Shares Up 2.4%

Melkior Resources Inc. (MKR.V) (CVE:MKR) shares shot up 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.86 and last traded at C$0.86. 29,070 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 61,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.84.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.32 million and a PE ratio of -26.06.

Melkior Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver; and base metals, including zinc and copper. It holds a 100% interest in Carscallen gold project with 320 claim units covering approximately 47 square kilometers located to the west of Timmins, Ontario; a 100% interest in Maseres project, which covers a surface area of 90,000 acres located at Urban Barry Gold Camp, Quebec; a 100% interest in White Lake project, which is located at Hemlo, Ontario with a surface area of 90,000 acres; and a 100% interest in Val d'Or project located in Quebec with 120 claims covering approximately 6,333.04 hectares.

