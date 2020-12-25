MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.68

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.68 and traded as high as $4.68. MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) shares last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 2,980,344 shares trading hands.

MEG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James set a C$4.50 price objective on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$4.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.35.

The company has a market cap of C$1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.05.

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$533.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$508.17 million. On average, research analysts predict that MEG Energy Corp. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Derek Watson Evans bought 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.25 per share, with a total value of C$202,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 223,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$503,688.26.

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) Company Profile (TSE:MEG)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

