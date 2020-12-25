MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) Major Shareholder Buys $216,646.87 in Stock

MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) major shareholder Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg purchased 16,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.31 per share, for a total transaction of $216,646.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg purchased 18,600 shares of MedAvail stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.59 per share, for a total transaction of $252,774.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg acquired 28,429 shares of MedAvail stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $371,282.74.

On Monday, December 14th, Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg acquired 14,457 shares of MedAvail stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.24 per share, for a total transaction of $176,953.68.

Shares of MDVL opened at $13.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.71. MedAvail Holdings, Inc has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $46.20.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter. MedAvail had a negative return on equity of 168.39% and a negative net margin of 245.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDVL shares. Cowen started coverage on MedAvail in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on MedAvail in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MedAvail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

MedAvail Company Profile

MedAvail Inc, a healthcare technology company, operates as an independent retail pharmacy chain. The company also provides licenses and sells hardware and software solutions to health systems, retailers, and other industry players. Its solutions help customers to control their pharmacy operations to bring convenience, automation, and service for their patients and members.

