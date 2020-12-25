McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.29

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.29 and traded as low as $1.26. McEwen Mining shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 295,090 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of C$511.05 million and a P/E ratio of -3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.46.

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$36.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McEwen Mining Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

McEwen Mining Company Profile (TSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

