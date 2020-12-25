McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.29

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.29 and traded as low as $1.26. McEwen Mining shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 295,090 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of C$511.05 million and a P/E ratio of -3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.46.

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$36.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McEwen Mining Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

