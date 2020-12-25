Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,394 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.05% of Mayville Engineering worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Mayville Engineering by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,603,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,735,000 after buying an additional 184,411 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Mayville Engineering by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,086,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after buying an additional 330,327 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Mayville Engineering by 182.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 399,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 258,009 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Mayville Engineering by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 165,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 44,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Mayville Engineering by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. 30.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mayville Engineering alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MEC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mayville Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mayville Engineering from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mayville Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

Mayville Engineering stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average is $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.09. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $14.45. The company has a market cap of $256.76 million, a P/E ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 0.55.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Mayville Engineering had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $91.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.