MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MaxLinear from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. MaxLinear has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.80.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Shares of MXL stock opened at $36.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.80, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.62. MaxLinear has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $37.15.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $156.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MaxLinear will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 4,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $139,575.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,223.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brendan Walsh sold 7,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $255,729.21. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 171,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,731.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,619 shares of company stock worth $919,807 in the last 90 days. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 59.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 7.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 23.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.