Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) will announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.58. Maxim Integrated Products reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $3.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Maxim Integrated Products.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $619.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.14 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.61.

MXIM stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.58. 276,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,852,431. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1-year low of $41.93 and a 1-year high of $87.83.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 9,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $784,419.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $378,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,098 shares of company stock worth $1,517,010. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MXIM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 49.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 853,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,477,000 after purchasing an additional 284,215 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 143.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 2.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 129,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 31.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 430,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,064,000 after buying an additional 103,820 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 396,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,057,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM)

