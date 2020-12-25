Maxim Group Lowers Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) to Hold

Maxim Group cut shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MESO. Chardan Capital cut shares of Mesoblast from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a sector perform rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered Mesoblast from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mesoblast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.79.

MESO stock opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 3.82. Mesoblast has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $21.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.03.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 591.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. As a group, analysts predict that Mesoblast will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mesoblast during the second quarter valued at about $2,324,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mesoblast during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Mesoblast by 10.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mesoblast during the second quarter valued at about $1,025,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Mesoblast during the third quarter valued at about $642,000. 2.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

