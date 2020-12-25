Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Materialise in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $56.41 on Friday. Materialise has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $61.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -705.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $47.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.32 million. Materialise had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Materialise will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise in the third quarter worth $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Materialise during the third quarter valued at $238,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Materialise by 1,435.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Materialise during the third quarter valued at $639,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Materialise by 42.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 29,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Materialise Company Profile

EMaterialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

