Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.19

Shares of Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MATN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.19 and traded as high as $0.22. Mateon Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 22,271 shares trading hands.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research initiated coverage on shares of Mateon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.19.

Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN)

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of orphan oncology indications. The company's lead product candidate is OT-101, an antisense against TGF-beta, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma, as well as develops OT-101 for the treatment of various viruses, including severe acute respiratory syndrome and coronavirus.

