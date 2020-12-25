Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.80

Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$15.80 and last traded at C$15.70, with a volume of 87086 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.32.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRE. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$971.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$966.95 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Martinrea International Inc. will post 2.1400002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) Company Profile (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

