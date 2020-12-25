MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $489.00 to $492.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $474.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $499.18.
NASDAQ MKTX opened at $573.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $548.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $514.66. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $275.49 and a 12-month high of $606.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.94 and a beta of 0.40.
In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.13, for a total value of $141,532.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,589 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,360.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.96, for a total transaction of $416,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,882,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,462 shares of company stock valued at $38,841,565 over the last 90 days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 13.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter worth about $3,675,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 47.6% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1.8% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.
MarketAxess Company Profile
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.
