MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $489.00 to $492.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $474.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $499.18.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $573.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $548.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $514.66. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $275.49 and a 12-month high of $606.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.94 and a beta of 0.40.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.13, for a total value of $141,532.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,589 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,360.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.96, for a total transaction of $416,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,882,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,462 shares of company stock valued at $38,841,565 over the last 90 days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 13.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter worth about $3,675,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 47.6% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1.8% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

