Mario J. Gabelli Sells 4,000 Shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Stock

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $118,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Bancroft Fund stock opened at $31.29 on Friday. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $32.81.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a boost from Bancroft Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 28.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th.
Bancroft Fund Company Profile
Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.
