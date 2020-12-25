MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for MannKind’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). MannKind reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MannKind will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.09). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 million.

MNKD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut MannKind from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

In other news, insider Alejandro Galindo acquired 34,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $99,999.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 398,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,959.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 40.0% in the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MannKind in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in MannKind during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in MannKind by 412.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 42,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $3.42 on Friday. MannKind has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.07. The stock has a market cap of $795.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 2.34.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes.

