Macy’s (NYSE:M) Trading 9.9% Higher

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) was up 9.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.19 and last traded at $11.13. Approximately 25,326,494 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 29,575,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.43. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.98.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 3.5% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 35,091,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,022,000 after buying an additional 1,186,362 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Macy’s by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,134,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,108 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Macy’s by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,308,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,378 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Macy’s by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,762,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,447,000 after buying an additional 338,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,244,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,492,000 after buying an additional 875,480 shares during the period. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Macy’s (NYSE:M)

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

