Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $104.73 Million

Brokerages expect Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) to post $104.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Luminex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $106.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $103.90 million. Luminex posted sales of $90.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Luminex will report full-year sales of $410.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $409.90 million to $412.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $474.28 million, with estimates ranging from $465.00 million to $479.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Luminex.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.17). Luminex had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $106.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis.

LMNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Luminex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Luminex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Eck bought 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,508.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Luminex by 12.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 13,717 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Luminex during the third quarter valued at $337,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Luminex by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Luminex by 20.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 70,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Luminex during the third quarter valued at $7,415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNX opened at $24.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 62.03 and a beta of 0.62. Luminex has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $41.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Luminex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -190.48%.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.

