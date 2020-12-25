Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LAZR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Luminar Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $33.06 on Tuesday. Luminar Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies, Inc develops and manufactures LiDAR based sensors for vehicles. It offers Iris, a sensor system that increases the visibility of vehicle drivers, as well as allows reacting safely at highway speeds. The company also provides a software that integrates with the sensor and helps the vehicle drivers.

