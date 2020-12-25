LSL Property Services plc (LSL.L) (LON:LSL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $215.27

LSL Property Services plc (LSL.L) (LON:LSL) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $215.27 and traded as high as $277.32. LSL Property Services plc (LSL.L) shares last traded at $270.00, with a volume of 51,916 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.32, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of £289.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 231.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 215.54.

About LSL Property Services plc (LSL.L) (LON:LSL)

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

