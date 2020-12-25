London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Trading Up 0.7%

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY)’s stock price was up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.75 and last traded at $30.67. Approximately 58,594 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 204,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.45.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.14.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services Â- LCH, Post Trade Services Â- CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other.

