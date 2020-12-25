London & Associated Properties PLC (LAS.L) (LON:LAS) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.91

London & Associated Properties PLC (LAS.L) (LON:LAS) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and traded as low as $7.04. London & Associated Properties PLC (LAS.L) shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 15,000 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.25 million and a PE ratio of -1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 11.91.

London & Associated Properties PLC (LAS.L) Company Profile (LON:LAS)

London & Associated Properties is a fully listed property investment company specialising in retail. It owns a portfolio of shopping centres and other retail property currently worth some Â£78m. LAP also invests in joint ventures with institutional co-owners; these have included Oaktree Capital Management, Schroders and Bank of Scotland.

