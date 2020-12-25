LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

LMPX opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. LMP Automotive has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $49.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.54. The company has a current ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get LMP Automotive alerts:

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $13.37 million during the quarter. LMP Automotive had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 9.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LMP Automotive by 1,295.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 126,552 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of LMP Automotive by 82.9% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 65,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 29,546 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of LMP Automotive by 194.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LMP Automotive during the third quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

LMP Automotive Company Profile

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc provides an e-commerce and facilities-based platform for consumers to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. The company offers pre-owned automobiles, and rentals and subscriptions for pre-owned and new automobiles. As of December 31, 2019, it had 316 automobiles.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.