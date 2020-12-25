LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
LMPX opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. LMP Automotive has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $49.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.54. The company has a current ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $13.37 million during the quarter. LMP Automotive had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 9.60%.
LMP Automotive Company Profile
LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc provides an e-commerce and facilities-based platform for consumers to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. The company offers pre-owned automobiles, and rentals and subscriptions for pre-owned and new automobiles. As of December 31, 2019, it had 316 automobiles.
Featured Story: Trade War
Receive News & Ratings for LMP Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.