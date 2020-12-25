LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) by 1,295.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,552 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in LMP Automotive were worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in LMP Automotive by 82.9% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 65,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 29,546 shares during the period. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMPX opened at $27.49 on Friday. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $49.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 13.25 and a quick ratio of 8.67.

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $13.37 million for the quarter. LMP Automotive had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 9.60%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised LMP Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc provides an e-commerce and facilities-based platform for consumers to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. The company offers pre-owned automobiles, and rentals and subscriptions for pre-owned and new automobiles. As of December 31, 2019, it had 316 automobiles.

