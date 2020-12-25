Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $289.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Littelfuse is the preferred brand for leading manufacturers around the world, with more than 40 sales, manufacturing and engineering facilities and a global network of distribution channels. Littelfuse products are vital components in virtually every market that uses electrical energy, from consumer electronics to automobiles, commercial vehicles and industrial equipment. They are also expanding into adjacent markets that complement their core business including power distribution centers for mining operations, generator controls and protection for marine applications, heavy-duty switches for commercial vehicles and electromechanical sensors used in the automotive industry. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Littelfuse from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $218.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Littelfuse from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $219.75.

LFUS traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $251.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,305. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Littelfuse has a 12 month low of $103.63 and a 12 month high of $253.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $391.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.09 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 28.15%.

In other news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.50, for a total transaction of $82,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 289,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,653,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony Grillo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.83, for a total value of $1,224,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,499,550.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,426 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,419. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. FMR LLC raised its stake in Littelfuse by 12,836.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 26,315 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 8.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 169.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 30,090 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

