Lition Market Capitalization Tops $1.40 Million (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 25th. During the last week, Lition has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. One Lition token can currently be purchased for $0.0393 or 0.00000161 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, ProBit Exchange, Bibox and IDEX. Lition has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and $187,577.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,438.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $619.37 or 0.02534345 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $121.47 or 0.00497039 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $309.70 or 0.01267258 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.53 or 0.00644595 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005557 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.29 or 0.00250798 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00023091 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00065677 BTC.

Lition Profile

Lition is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 tokens. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins . The official website for Lition is www.lition.io . The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog

Buying and Selling Lition

Lition can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, IDEX, Hotbit, Bibox, Bilaxy and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

