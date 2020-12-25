Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Lithium Americas from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithium Americas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $13.25 target price for the company. Roth Capital lowered Lithium Americas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lithium Americas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of LAC stock opened at $12.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.34, a current ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.45. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $16.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.27 and a beta of 1.59.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,692,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,287,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,692,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,892,000. 4.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

