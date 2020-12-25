Lisk Price Reaches $1.21 (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 25th. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for about $1.21 or 0.00004935 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a total market cap of $153.13 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00027092 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00009245 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00008835 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005075 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 142,766,874 coins and its circulating supply is 126,757,585 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

