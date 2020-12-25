Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LQDT. TheStreet raised Liquidity Services from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Liquidity Services from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Liquidity Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 12th.

Shares of Liquidity Services stock opened at $16.72 on Tuesday. Liquidity Services has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $19.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average is $8.19. The stock has a market cap of $570.97 million, a P/E ratio of -152.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.21. Liquidity Services had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liquidity Services will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William P. Angrick III acquired 45,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $336,667.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III acquired 49,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $389,124.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 42.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 572,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 170,587 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Liquidity Services by 15.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 289,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Liquidity Services by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Liquidity Services by 6.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 10,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Liquidity Services by 18.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

