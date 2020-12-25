LiquidApps (DAPP) Price Tops $0.0103

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 21.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 24th. Over the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One LiquidApps token can now be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC and Switcheo Network. LiquidApps has a market cap of $7.20 million and approximately $2,094.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001357 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 44.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000061 BTC.

LiquidApps Token Profile

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a token. LiquidApps' total supply is 1,050,102,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 701,874,648 tokens.

The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io.

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

LiquidApps can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

